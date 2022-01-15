Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Festive Events for December 2022

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched its program of Festive Events onboard the Ambience, at the Port of Tilbury, London for four dates in December 2022.

According to a press release, guests can enjoy a five-course lunch in the main dining room, the Buckingham Restaurant, including a show by Ambassador’s entertainment production company with prices starting from 59 British pounds per person.

Dinner and a show in the evening is 99 British pounds per person. Guests can also stay overnight in one of Ambassador’s cabins with breakfast the following morning with prices starting from 109 pounds per person. Included in the price are welcome cocktails and half a bottle of wine per person with the meal.