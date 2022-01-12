Hurtigruten’s Fridjof Nansen Suffers Grounding in Norway

Hurtigruten’s new expedition ship Fridtjof Nansen ran aground last night while en route from Lofoten to Flåm in Norway, according to Norwegian media reports.

While the grounding resulted in the ship taking in water, the Fridtjof Nansen was able to sail under her own power to Trollebø in Måløy.

The damage was said to be limited to one watertight compartment.

None of the 233 passengers and 165 crew onboard were reportedly injured, but have been taken off the ship and transported to Ålesund.

According to Hurtigruten the weather conditions in the area included winds up to 70 knots.

Local sources suggested there is some hull damage but the ship is alongside and stable.

The Fridtjof Nansen is one of Hurtigruten’s two new hybrid expedition ships and entered service in 2020. The hull is rated PC6 Polar Class.