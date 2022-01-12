Tarragona

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line CEOs To Discuss COVID Impact

Royal Caribbean Group and NCLH Logos

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio are set to make public comments this week as both lines are facing operational challenges and cancelled sailings due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Royal Caribbean’s Liberty, new to the role as of Jan. 1, is set to speak on Wednesday’s Coffee Talk with Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales and trade support and service.

Thursday will see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings host a press conference with Frank Del Rio and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Chairman of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council. 

Dr. Gottlieb will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, along with the current and future expected impact of the Omicron variant.  The conversation will be moderated by Andrea DeMarco, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

