Scenic Eclipse II’s 2023-2024 Season Announced, Goes on Sale

Scenic has announced the maiden season onboard its second discovery yacht, the Scenic Eclipse II.

According to a press release, this is the first time that the Scenic Eclipse discovery voyages feature the South Pacific region, including Australia, Indonesia, Polynesia, the Pacific Islands as well as the new itineraries in the Caribbean, Canadian High Arctic and Scotland. The 228-guest ship will also sail a full range of new itineraries in Antarctica, the Arctic, Mediterranean and Americas.

The new 2023-24 season includes 85 itineraries sailing to over 50 countries across all seven continents, making it Scenic's “largest-ever collection of ultra-luxury ocean voyages,” according to the cruise line.

Beginning in Newcastle, where Scenic was founded 36 years ago, the 2024 Australia program features an exclusive Chairman's Voyage: East Coast Islands & Reefs voyage departing on Apr. 22, 2024. Guests will be welcomed on this exclusive departure by the Scenic Executive Team, including Chairman and Founder Glen Moroney, and enjoy exclusive events.

"Bringing the Scenic Eclipse II home to Australian waters is a major moment for our guests, the Scenic team and will set the new benchmark for ultra-luxury cruising in the region. Our journey designers have curated several unique experiences, from a luxury lunch on the iconic white sands of Whitehaven Beach, to our first heli-safaris and an exclusive Scenic Enrich program on Fraser Island. With Australians now wanting domestic six-star immersive experiences, and the overwhelming response and demand for 2021 postponed Kimberley program, we're confident these ultra-luxury voyages will be very popular," said the General Manager for sales and marketing, Anthony Laver.

Scenic Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Rob Voss, called this “a milestone moment” for the brand and those working behind the scenes.

“Taking onboard our invaluable guest feedback, we strive to offer the best, most desirable bucket-list experiences possible, and the new 2023-24 program demonstrates our sincere intent in this continued ambition … Antarctica is an incredible and timeless destination, and we are enormously proud to be one of the first luxury operators to return here this year. By early 2023, the Scenic Eclipse II will join Scenic Eclipse in this region – doubling capacity for even more guests to enjoy the leading itineraries and luxury experiences that we provide,” he said.

The Chairman's Voyage: East Coast Islands & Reefs itinerary will take guests to the white sands of Whitehaven Beach, for a submarine exploration of Gladstone waters and flying on the cruise line’s one of two onboard helicopters for a heli-safari. The shore exploration will be guided by Scenic’s discovery team.

“Super Earlybird” prices start from 11,425 Australian dollars per person based on twin share for an Apr. 22, 2024 departure, allowing guests to save 2,550 Australian dollars.

An 11-day voyage from Darwin to Broome will allow guests to experience the wilderness of Australia’s Kimberley Coast with its contrasting colors, deep gorges, rainforests and cascading waterfalls. “Super Earlybird” prices start from 16,195 Australian dollars per person based on twin share for a May 10, 2024 departure, allowing guests to save 3,850 Australian dollars.

The Scenic Eclipse II features the new Triton 660/9 AVA submarine, with large ultra-clear acrylic spheres designed for optimum underwater viewing. According to the press release, enhancements to the fleet include a newly designed Deck 10 on both yachts, featuring the Panorama Bar that has been complemented with outdoor seating with chairs and sun loungers alongside the outdoor pool.

Scenic is offering savings of up to 20 percent on its 2023-24 voyages when booked and paid in full 12 months prior to departure. All voyages are all-inclusive, with prices including transfers, gratuities, up to 10 dining experiences, premium beverages, butler service for all guests and discovery excursions and experiences. Helicopter and submarine excursions are available for additional cost, subject to regulatory approval, availability, weight restrictions, medical approval and weather and ice conditions.

All new bookings are covered by Scenic’s Flexible Booking Policy until March 31, 2022 – enabling guests to defer their cruise to another travel date or itinerary or cancel up to 60 days prior to departure – and include Scenic’s Deposit Protection Plan.