Scenic Choses De Wave Group as Major Contractor for Scenic Eclipse II

The De Wave Group announced that it’s been selected as a major contractor for the outfitting of Scenic Luxury Cruises’ newest ship, the Scenic Eclipse II. The ship is currently under construction by the MMK Yacht Division of the Scenic Group in Rijeka, Croatia.

The Scenic Eclipse II is a sister ship to the Scenic Eclipse I, to which De Wave also contributed. According to De Wave, the Eclipse I set “new standards in ultra-luxury ocean cruising.”

Onboard the Eclipse II, the De Wave Group will be creating the following luxury areas and technical installations:

• 114 guest suites

• Guest suite wet rooms

• Guest suite area corridors

• Dining venues and provision plants, including kitchens and cold rooms

• Crew cabins

• Crew areas

• Crew corridors

According to a press release, the guest suites range from 46 to 50 sq. meters in size and feature double hydromassage baths designed by Philippe Starck, color therapy vitalizing mist showers, “ultra-luxury accessories” and “the highest levels of sound insulation to be found on any ship according to the Bureau Veritas ship classification society.”

“We are very proud to play a major role in bringing this ultra-luxury ship to life, especially the sumptuously appointed guest suites and extraordinary spa suites,” De Wave Group CEO Riccardo Pompili commented.

As Scenic’s second "discovery yacht," the Eclipse II will accommodate up to 228 guests in 114 suites. The vessel will be taking its guests to explore places like Greenland, Iceland and the Norwegian fjords. The expedition experience offered will be guided by an expert discovery team to explore along, below and above the horizon by zodiac, submarine and helicopter.

The steel cutting ceremony for the Scenic Eclipse II was held on Apr. 24, 2020, and the De Wave order for 810 sq. meters of suites, cabins and corridors, plus 763 sq. meters of dining and catering areas, is scheduled for delivery in 2023.