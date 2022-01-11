Peter Szyzska Named Director of Expedition for American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages announced Peter Szyszka will lead all expedition experiences as Director of Expedition for the cruise line.

Ready for the company's first Alaska season with the Ocean Victory, Szyszka will oversee a seasoned expedition team with both unique expedition experience around the globe and in the most intimate territories of Alaska, the company said, in a press release.

He will closely collaborate with the American Queen Voyages’ shore excursions team, Ocean Victory officers and crew and California Polytech University researchers exclusively onboard.

“Alaska is the ultimate destination for adventure travelers yearning to experience an expedition cruise and get up close and personal to its breathtaking nature and cultural experiences,” said Szyszka. “Our expedition programming, paired with the innovation and the technology of the new Ocean Victory will showcase Alaska in a very special way.”

Szyszka adds over two decades of experience to the team leading expeditions across the globe including over 60 journeys in Antarctica. He brings a unique knowledge of the new Ocean Victory vessel, overseeing the 2019 build and fit-out of expedition areas of the Greg Mortimer, a sister vessel. Szyszka has played a key role in program development and delivery for multiple leading expedition brands. Also, an expert divemaster and Zodiaccaptain trainer, he has overseen kayaking, snorkeling, diving, expedition landings, skiing, snowshoeing, camping, mountaineering and even photography programs throughout his career.

“Investing in top talent continues to be a priority at American Queen Voyages and the addition of Peter Szyszka further illustrates our commitment to bringing in leaders that share our passion to deliver amazing experiences,” added Shawn Bierdz, chief operation officer of American Queen Voyages. “I look forward to Ocean Victory guests experiencing our expeditions led by Peter and his team and creating encounter travel moments in Alaska this summer.”