Port of Roenne Appoints New Head of Cruise

The Port of Roenne has announced its appointment of Yana Grundke as its new chief business officer for cruise.

She will take over from Niels Lundberg, who has been leading the development of the cruise business at Denmark’s Port of Roenne for the last 10 years.

Grundke – who hails from Germany – has been acting as the manager of business development and marketing manager for cruise and ferry at Mukran Port in Germany since 2015. As part of her role, she oversaw developing tourism concepts at Ruegen for cruise and ferry shipping for Mukran Port and Port of Sassnitz in cooperation with industry players in the Baltic Sea.

At the Port of Roenne, Grundke will oversee the development of the cruise business and represent the Port of Roenne on the international cruise market.

“It is so easy to fall in love with the sunniest part of Denmark, which has so much to offer. The natural unspoiled environment, excellent local food, and of course the charming towns and fishing villages with their unique architecture make Bornholm a perfect spot,” Grundke said. “Looking ahead I am excited to continue the development of the cruise market with new colleagues and together exploit the strategically important location in the Baltic Sea.”

The CEO at Port of Roenne, Thomas Bendtsen, said that the port was “very happy” that it attracted Grundke to be responsible for the development of its cruise tourism.

“Cruise tourism in the Baltic Sea has a huge potential to grow in the coming years and Bornholm has good possibilities for exploiting the potential of being an unspoiled gem,” he noted.

According to a press release, Grundke has already begun her job at the Port of Roenne and will be based in Bornholm.

The port said that it managed to position Bornholm as one of the main cruise destinations in the Baltic Sea. There are more than 70 calls prebooked for the port in 2022 already.