San Francisco Updates Booster Vaccination Requirement for Cruise Passengers

The Port of San Francisco has announced that effective Jan. 7, it is requiring cruise passengers who disembark in the area to either have had their booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine or test negative upon arrival.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases … the Department of Public Health is now requiring all vessels that disembark passengers at the Port of San Francisco to test all passengers that are not up-to-date on vaccination (meaning completing an initial vaccination series and being boosted when eligible) before coming ashore,” the port wrote in a statement.

“This requirement is stricter than federal and state guidelines and is intended to protect the people of San Francisco,” it added.

The statement was made in light of the Ruby Princess’s recent arrival at the port, where 12 passengers tested positive upon arrival. According to the statement, 25 percent of the ship’s guests fell under the requirement of having to test when the ship docked last Thursday.

“All individuals (who tested positive) are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms. No passenger has required medical attention and no hospitalization is needed,” the statement read.

The port said that cruise operations in San Francisco resumed safely in strict compliance with all applicable U.S. CDC rules and regulations, as well as protocols and procedures required by San Francisco Department of Public Health.

According to the statement, the Department of Public Health, the Port of San Francisco and individual cruise lines partnered to develop memoranda of agreement (MOA) for all vessels calling in San Francisco. The MOAs establish protocols for all vessels that embark, disembark and transit through San Francisco.

Per the MOU, Princess Cruises has provided private transport and quarantine accommodations, the port said.