Palumbo Shipyards Look Ahead to Continued Success in 2022

“We are following trends in the industry to be on the lookout for in 2022, taking into consideration our advantages like strategic position, favorable weather conditions, expertise, workmanship quality and so on. We are expecting a lot of different projects and possibilities in 2022,” the Group Head of Sales Luka Hrboka at the Palumbo Group said, according to the 2022 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

In 2021, Palumbo completed 15 cruise repair projects at its facilities in Malta and nine in Rijeka, Croatia.

The Malta projects included 10 MSC ships (for work both at the pier and in drydock), the Costa Firenze, the Enchanted Princess, Le Champlain and Viking Star. MSC is now a partner in the Valletta, Malta, facility.

In Croatia, the projects included Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon, the Scenic Eclipse and the Satoshi (soon to become the Ambience, operated by the newly launched Ambassador Cruise Line).

The Palumbo Group counts 17 drydocks up to VLCC size located across the Mediterranean, two newbuild sites and over half a century of experience.

“We are the proud owners of the largest and best organized shipyards in the Mediterranean with the largest graving docks,” Hrboka told Cruise Industry News. “There are no limitations in the cruise market for us.”

According to Hrboka, Palumbo can accommodate Oasis-class vessels.

“Several demanding and complex projects done recently have positioned us as a highly reliable and flexible partner, while not neglecting smaller projects,” he noted.

Drydocking and general maintenance and repairs remain the group’s core business, Hrboka explained, with a “strong focus of the group on the cruise ship market.”

To ensure projects are completed on time, a project team following proven internal procedures and careful planning makes sure that the work proceeds according to plan, explained Hrboka.

He said that Palumbo has an internal planning system enabling it to plan all the changes and make updates in real time.

A manager is assigned to each project. Together with the yard’s general manager, they are the main points of contact for the cruise line.