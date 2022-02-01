Lisnave Looking for New Drydock Projects in 2022-2023

After a successful year drydocking Ponant’s Le Lyrial, Nicko Cruises’ Vasco Da Gama and Plantours’ Hamburg, Lisnave is looking ahead to potential future repair projects.

“We are already talking about 2022 and 2023,” Lisnave’s Commercial Director Luis Braga said, according to the 2022 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News..

“The drydockings are generally planned around the world for spring and fall. These are the seasons for drydocking these vessels. We are working on April, and (for) October it’s too soon to say,” he added.

An important 2021 news item for Lisnave was the creation of a joint venture with the engineering company TecnoVeritas. The two companies worked together on the multimillion-dollar Vasco Da Gama transformation that made the ship Tier III ready ahead of the 2025 environmental requirement for cruise ships sailing in Norway’s coastal landscapes.

“What we can now do with (TecnoVeritas) is go onboard and do an energy assessment. It can be as complicated as the Vasco Da Gama project or a simple energy-savings solution on a pump that’s working more hours than it should, which doesn’t require investing a lot of money. We are now able to approach clients, visit ships, do an energy assessment and say, ‘On your ship, you can improve here, there and there.’ It can be emissions-related or any kind of energy saving,” said Braga.

Braga said that he noticed a continued strong demand for ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) installations in 2021.

“And we see trends in (lowering) emissions and saving energy. Everybody’s talking about the peak of fuel (use) being now – between 2019 and 2025 – and that from then onward, fuel consumption around the world will start to decrease, and other solutions will pop up, including electrical, hydrogen and other types of energy sources,” Braga said.

“We will start seeing those solutions being implemented and retrofitted in vessels. But it’s still early days. The SCR for the Vasco Da Gama is one of the most obvious solutions, at least for now,” he added.