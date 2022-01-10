Cruise Industry News Quarterly Winter 2022 Magazine Now Available

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine 2021-2022 winter issue has been released.

The 144-page printed publication covers all aspects of the global industry.

Main topics include drydockings whereby the major cruise companies and shipyards around the world discuss current projects, their needs and requirements, and future business potential.

Focusing on ship operations, executives at Celebrity, Holland America, Pontant, Seabourn and Scenic cover hotel and marine, from the latest guest experience enhancements to fuel savings.

Another aspect of operations is covered under the topic of alternative fuels whereby MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group provide insight into their research and development and future expectations.

This issue’s North American destination focus features the leading cruise ports and how they have geared up to serve the ships with the latest health and safety protocols and what their expansion plans are going forward.

Cruise brand updates include Atlas, Holland America and Virgin Voyages.

Food and beverage coverage focuses on the Celebrity Apex, Costa Smeralda, Rotterdam and Scenic Eclipse, while also discussing supply chain issues with some of the major brands.

For the luxury market, the Scenic Group is featured; for the expedition market, Cruise Industry News presents an estimated ROI on Lindblad’s acquisition of the Crystal Endeavor; and Saudi Arabia is the topic of global briefings.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 32nd year, remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.

