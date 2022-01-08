Niche Cruise Lines Set for January Returns

Three niche cruise lines are resuming service after extended operational pauses and a fourth operator is debuting with a new purpose-built ship.

With the additions, 68 cruise brands are set to be in service around the world in January.

These brands are launching operations:

American Queen Voyages

First Cruise: Jan. 5

Ship: Ocean Voyager

Region: Central America/Caribbean

Formerly the Victory I, the Ocean Voyager welcomed guests back in early January, as the first oceangoing vessel to resume service for American Queen Voyages.

Since Jan. 5, the 202-guest ship is offering a program of Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula voyages. The cruises include visits to several ports and sites, including Campeche, Progreso and Valladolid.

Scenic

First Cruise:Jan. 7 Ship: Scenic Eclipse

Region: Antarctica

The Scenic Eclipse resumed its regular cruise schedule in January offering a series of sailings in Antarctica.

The vessel is operating different itineraries in the region, visiting the Antarctica Peninsula, South Georgia, the Lemaire Channel and more. The program will run through March and features 13- to 19-day cruises.

Aurora Expeditions

First Cruise: Jan. 8

Ship: Greg Mortimer

Region: Antarctica

After a long operational pause, Aurora Expeditions is finally resuming service in January. The Australia-based company is relaunching service with a program in Antarctica onboard the Greg Mortimer.

Sailing from Punta Arenas, the 160-guest vessel is welcoming guests back on Jan. 8 for a series of ten- to 23-night itineraries in the Frozen Continent.

Emerald Cruises

First Cruise: Jan. 28

Ship: Emerald Azzurra

Region: Red Sea

Emerald Cruises is welcoming guests on its first ship the Emerald Azzurra. The superyacht is set to debut on Jan. 28 with an inaugural cruise in the Red Sea.

Departing Aqaba, Jordan, the voyage precedes a full winter program in the Holy Land and the Eastern Mediterranean.