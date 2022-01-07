Ambassador Cruise Line Partners With Peel for Onboard Entertainment

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced that it has appointed Peel Entertainment as the exclusive full service provider for the onboard entertainment on its first cruise ship, the Ambience.

Ambassador and Peel have agreed on an initial five-year agreement to supply entertainment for the Ambience.

According to a press release, Peel is an awarding-winning entertainment production company that has worked in the cruise industry for over 25 years. It will deliver an exclusive and innovative entertainment program for Ambassador guests including "bespoke production shows, games shows, musicians, guest entertainers, enrichment speakers and craft tutors."

The day and night-time entertainment will also include Peel’s Theatre@Sea, which is a "blend of new and modern performances that will be unique and not available on any other cruise line," according to the press release.

According to Ambassador, Peel will be integrating traditional, live performances with digital and interactive innovations to enhance the entertainment proposition. Additionally, it said, the Peel entertainment program will reflect the ethical and sustainability values of Ambassador.

Guests of the Ambience will experience sail-away deck parties, West-End and Broadway-style theater shows, murder mysteries, plays, vignettes performed by actors, gameshows, quizzes and additional daytime activities.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Peel. It has an exceptional reputation in the cruise industry and will be delighting our guests with a premium entertainment experience, creating a unique and memorable onboard atmosphere. We cannot wait to welcome everyone onboard when the Ambience sets sail this spring,” said the Head of Guest Experience at Ambassador Cruise Line, Bob McGowan.

“Ambassador Cruise Line is a ground-breaking new company entering the British cruise market and we are thrilled to be partnering with a new brand and an experienced team who share our ethos and values – we are so excited to be entertaining the guests and presenting our new and original concepts,” said the CEO of The Peel Entertainment Group, Susannah Daley.