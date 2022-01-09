Sail to Hawaii From Mainland U.S. With These 4 Itineraries

Hawaii is a perfect bucket list item to cross off during the pandemic. Whether sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco or San Diego, there is a way for every cruise lover to explore Hawaii from the mainland U.S.

Cruise Industry News has found four cruises to help travelers comfortably explore the state this month and season.

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124

Built: 2004

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Mexico and Hawaii

The 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle is sailing a 15-day roundtrip cruise from Long Beach, Los Angeles. The itinerary includes four days at sea before the ship arrives at its first destination of Honolulu in Hawaii. Next ports of call include Maui (Kahului), Kona and Hilo, before the Miracle heads to Ensenada in Mexico for day 14 and back to Los Angeles early on day 15.

One Hawaii sailing is available for booking this season, with a departure on Feb. 20. Prices start from $1,929 per person based on double occupancy.

Ship: Grand Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 1998

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Mexico and Hawaii

The Grand Princess is sailing a 15-day Hawaiian Islands roundtrip itinerary from San Francisco, California. Five ports of call are on the agenda: Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Kauai and Ensenada in Mexico.

One sailing date is available for booking this season, with a departure on Feb. 13. Prices start from $999 per person for an interior room based on double occupancy.

Ship: Ruby Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2008

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Itinerary: Mexico and Hawaii

Like the Grand Princess, the Ruby Princess is sailing a 15-day Hawaiian Islands roundtrip itinerary from San Francisco, California. Five ports of call are on the agenda: Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Kauai and Ensenada in Mexico.

Three sailing dates are available for booking this season: on Jan. 16, Feb. 10 and March 27. Prices start from $999 per person for an interior room based on double occupancy.

The Ruby Princess is also set to return to Hawaii for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season.

Ship: Koningsdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660

Built: 2016

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and Hawaii (or Hawaii only)

The Koningsdam is sailing a 17-day Circle Hawaii itinerary on Jan.16-Feb. 2 and a 25-day Circle Hawaii & Mexican Riviera Collector itinerary on Feb. 2-27. The latter can also be enjoyed in a shorter version – 18 days – by omitting the Mexican Riviera part and sailing to Hawaii only.

Prices start from $1,849 per person for an inside cabin based on double occupancy.