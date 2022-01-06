Tarragona

Cruise Stocks Are Way Up Since First Fears of New COVID-19 Variant

Ships in PortMiami

Cruise line stocks are doing well despite fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and are significantly up since dropping on variant fears on Nov. 26.

Carnival Corporation stocks were up just under 20 percent since close on Nov. 26 as of mid-morning on Thursday, Jan. 6., having gone from $17.95 to $21.50.

Royal Caribbean Group was seeing a similar surge, up 19 percent since close on Nov. 26 at $67.98 with the Thursday morning price hovering just under $81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has also rallied since late November, coming from a close of $20.06 on Nov. 26 to a price of $21.76 on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Tersan

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Scanship

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report