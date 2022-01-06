Cruise Stocks Are Way Up Since First Fears of New COVID-19 Variant

Cruise line stocks are doing well despite fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and are significantly up since dropping on variant fears on Nov. 26.

Carnival Corporation stocks were up just under 20 percent since close on Nov. 26 as of mid-morning on Thursday, Jan. 6., having gone from $17.95 to $21.50.

Royal Caribbean Group was seeing a similar surge, up 19 percent since close on Nov. 26 at $67.98 with the Thursday morning price hovering just under $81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has also rallied since late November, coming from a close of $20.06 on Nov. 26 to a price of $21.76 on Thursday, Jan. 6.