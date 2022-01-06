Hurtigruten Group Appoints Steven Taylor as Chief Commercial Officer

Hurtigruten Group has announced its appointment of Steven Taylor as the new chief commercial officer.

In his new position, Taylor will lead the development and execution of Hurtigruten Group’s strategic commercial initiatives and will sit on the company’s executive management team.

According to a press release, Taylor is a highly respected commercial, brand and marketing leader with global experience working at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts and Accor Hotels & Resorts.

He joins Hurtigruten Group from Accor Hotels & Resorts, where he was the chief marketing officer and has worked across premium, luxury and lifestyle brands in the travel and hospitality industry around the world.

The CEO of Hurtigruten Group, Daniel Skjeldam, said that the group was "delighted" to welcome Taylor to its family.

"His wealth of experience in the travel and hospitality sector will hugely enhance our ambitious growth plans and help maximize the visibility of our brands while attracting and nurturing engagement with new and existing guests," he noted.

Taylor said that he was "honored" to join Hurtigruten Group at "such an important moment in the company’s incredible history."

"Hurtigruten was built by adventurers and explorers in 1893 and I’m excited to lead and support Hurtigruten to become the global leader in sustainable adventure travel,” he said.

He will take up his position on Jan. 10 and will be based in Hurtigruten Group’s HQ2 in London.