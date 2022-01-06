Hong Kong Bans All Cruises for Next 2 Weeks

Hong Kong has announced the introduction of new COVID-19 restrictions, which include bans on incoming flights from eight countries, weekend indoor dining, banning of all cruises and more.

The two big cruise lines that operate in Hong Kong have already reacted to the new regulations by cancelling their cruises.

Royal Caribbean Hong Kong has issued an update through their social media channels that said the Jan. 6, Jan. 9, Jan. 12, Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 cruises on the Spectrum of the Seas have all been cancelled due to the authorities’ update.

“We fully expect to welcome back our guests onboard Spectrum’s Jan. 21 cruise,” the cruise line said.

Guests affected by the cancellations are invited to either transfer to a later sailing or apply for a full refund.

Dream Cruises said it’s cancelling all itineraries between Jan. 9 and Jan. 19 due to the government directive.

Affected guests are invited to either transfer, receive a future cruise credit with additional onboard credit or cancel receiving a full monetary refund.

“This cancellation is due to the government’s directive and not as a result of any COVID-19 related incidents onboard the ship,” the cruise line said.