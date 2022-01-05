American Queen Voyages Debuts in Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula

American Queen Voyages has welcomed guests for its first Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula voyage. After arriving in Cozumel on Jan. 4 and embarking on land tours, guests will be boarding the Ocean Voyager, formerly Victory I, today to visit ports and sites that include Campeche, Progreso and Valladolid.

According to a press release, highlights of the inaugural voyage include a visit to Malecón de Campeche, a sunrise visit over El Castillio and Temple of Kukulkan, a visit to El Gran Museo del Mundo May de Mérida and two nights at the Mayaland Hotel, a jungle resort adjacent to the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá.

The Ocean Voyager will operate four Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula sailings before returning to the Southeastern U.S for its roundtrip Amelia Island (Fernandina Beach) sailings.

“Expanding our experiences beyond U.S. river cruises to immersive international small-ship itineraries has been a company goal for some time and it is exciting to now offer our guests these new content-rich cultural adventures,” said Shawn Bierdz, the chief operating officer at American Queen Voyages. “Later this year we will embark on Southeast U.S. voyages, itineraries touching all five Great Lakes, an inaugural expedition season in Alaska with the Ocean Victory and much more.”

American Queen Voyages – which is part of Hornblower Group – has also announced its Winter Savings Event. To celebrate the start of 2022, bonus savings of up to $5,400 per stateroom are available on bookings made by Feb. 28, 2022, on select voyages.

Offer highlights include:

• Cincinnati to Memphis: Heartland Splendors on the Ohio River is a nine-day sailing that takes guests on a journey along the Ohio River, with stops visiting various port cities. These include a visit to Paducah, Ky., a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art; a stop in Brandenburg, Ky. with the option to visit the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park, tour the Lincoln Museum and explore the legacy of General George S. Patton at a military complex Fort Knox. Ports of call on this itinerary include Madison, In.; Brandenburg, Ky.; Owensboro, Ky.; Henderson, Ky.; Paducah, Ky.; New Madrid, Mo.; and Memphis, Tn.

• Portland to Toronto: New England Splendors is a 13-day journey around the northeast corner of the United States and into Canada. The Ocean Navigator sails through a collection of ports into the St. Lawrence Seaway and Lake Ontario. Ports of call include Portland, Me.; Halifax, Ns.; Charlottetown, PEI.; Quebec City, Qc; Montreal, Qc. and Toronto, On.

• Chicago to Toronto: Splendor of the Great Lakes is an 11-day exploration of all five Great Lakes dives into North America’s maritime legacy onboard the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator with embarkation or debarkation at downtown Chicago’s Navy Pier. A port highlight is Mackinac Island on Lake Huron, a destination that earned a listing as a National Historic Landmark. Ports of call include Chicago, Mackinac Island, Mi.; Little Current (Manitoulin Island), On.; Detroit, Mi.; Cleveland, Oh.; Niagara Falls, (Port Colborne), On. and Toronto.

• Vancouver to Sitka: Authentic Alaska is a 12- or 13-day (depending on the direction) itinerary from Vancouver, B.C. to Sitka, Alaska on the new Ocean Victory expedition vessel calling on remote ports inaccessible by large vessels. The itinerary includes exploring the native Tlingit community of Kake for a traditional dance performance and the site of a tree-totems treasure. Ports of call include a pre-cruise hotel stay in Vancouver, B.C.; Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet); Ketchikan/Metlakatla; Misty Fjords National Monument; Waterfall Coast; Petersburg, Tracy/Endicott Arm; Kake/Frederick Sound; and Sitka, Alaska. Sailings are available in May; June; July; Aug.; Sept. 2022.