Rest of the Royal Caribbean Fleet to Resume Service by May

While most of the Royal Caribbean International is now back in service around the world, five vessels are still set to welcome guests back in 2022.
Completing the company’s restart program, the ships are set to resume operations between January and May.
Here are the latest details and dates:
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: January 24, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 11 nights
First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 15, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 9 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 23, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 6 nights
First itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 5, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 23, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos