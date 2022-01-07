Rest of the Royal Caribbean Fleet to Resume Service by May

While most of the Royal Caribbean International is now back in service around the world, five vessels are still set to welcome guests back in 2022.

Completing the company’s restart program, the ships are set to resume operations between January and May.

Here are the latest details and dates:

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 24, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 11 nights

First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: April 15, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 23, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 6 nights

First itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 23, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos