Norwegian Cancels Cruises on Pearl and Getaway

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled two voyages: the Jan. 3 sailing on the Norwegian Pearl, which is currently on its way back to Miami, and the Jan. 5 sailing on the Norwegian Getaway.

The announcement of the cancellations was made via letters to guests that are booked on the sailings.

According to one letter, several positive COVID-19 cases were registered among the crew of the Pearl, most being asymptomatic and monitored by Norwegian’s medical team. All affected crew of the Pearl and their close contacts are currently in isolation, according to the cruise line.

The ship is now en route back to Miami to disembark its guests on Jan. 6. Guests are due to automatically receive full refunds of their cruise fares within 12 to 15 business days.

If guests booked the voyage using Future Cruise Credit (FCC), 100 percent of the FCC used will be automatically re-applied to their Latitudes accounts within seven business days.

“All guests who secured flights through Norwegian Cruise Line will receive new flight schedules within the next 48 hours to the email on file. All quests who secured flights independently are guided to work directly with the airline and travel insurance provider for reimbursement options,” the cruise line wrote.

The Norwegian Getaway’s Jan. 5 sailing has also been cancelled due to “COVID-related circumstances,” the cruise line wrote in a letter to affected guests. Like with the Pearl cancellation, the affected Getaway guests will automatically receive a full monetary or FCC refund – depending on the form of payment used during booking – within the same periods.

Both Pearl and Getaway guests were provided with offers that may be available when they rebook. The offers include:

For guests of the cancelled Getaway voyage: 20-percent discount on the guest’s next Norwegian cruise, combinable with all available promotions at the time of booking. The discount will be added to guests’ Latitudes account and will be available as of Jan. 11, 2022. This discount can be used to make a booking from Jan. 11, 2022, through Jan. 11, 2023, and can be applied towards any sailings through May 31, 2023.

For guests of the cancelled Pearl voyage: Guests can receive a FCC valued at 100 percent of the voyage fare paid. The 100-percent FCC will be applied to their Latitudes account and will be available as of Jan. 10, 2022, for any voyage through May 31, 2023.

70 percent off second guest’s fare for a limited time only, for those who book a new cruise by Jan. 31, 2022, for any published voyage.

Those who book a new cruise by Jan. 31, 2022, for any published voyage through 2024, can utilize the Take All! The offer allows guests to add all five of Norwegian’s Free at Sea amenities when they reserve select stateroom categories for any published voyage. Amenities include a free unlimited beverage package, free specialty dining, a free WiFi package, free shore excursion credits and reduced rates for family and friends – a value of up to $4,000 per person.

Those who purchase a $150 CruiseFirst certificate, a certificate towards guests’ next cruise, will receive an additional $150 credit.

The combined value of these offers is more than $4,000 per person, Norwegian said.