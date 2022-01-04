Tarragona

Royal Caribbean Extends Face Mask Policy

Face Mask

Royal Caribbean International has extended its face mask policy through the end of January for guests sailing on the brand's ships.

In an email sent to booked guests, the Miami-based cruise line cited the Omicron variant and said "it prudent to temporarily tighten our onboard health protocols to require masks indoors at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. This new update also applies to vaccinated areas and venues. Lastly, in alignment with the updated mask policy, smoking will also not be permitted in the casino for all cruises departing on or before January 31, 2022."

The new protocols were put in place in December as worries about the Omicron variant grew.

 

 

