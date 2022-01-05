Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Port of Leixões Welcomes First Cruise Ship of 2022

AIDAsol

The Porto Cruise Terminal has welcomed its first cruise ship of 2022. The AIDAsol arrived at the Porto Cruise Terminal at noon on Sunday, Jan. 2, coming from Funchal where it was for the New Year’s celebrations.

More than 1.200 passengers Are onboard the ship, according to a press release. Almost all of them are German.

The AIDAsol – operated by AIDA Cruises – departed from Leixões at 6 p.m., heading for the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

The AIDAsol is currently at the end of a long 43-night voyage across the Caribbean that began on Nov. 25 at its homeport of Hamburg and that will end at the same German port on Jan. 7.

The 2011-built ship is 253 meters long and can accommodate 2,174 passengers onboard.

AIDAsol

The AIDAsol’s call is the first of the 143 scheduled for 2022 for the Port of Leixões. The port said that end-of-year numbers are expected to be above 150.000 passengers visiting Porto and North of Portugal Destination.

“After an atypical year, if sanitary conditions permit, the Porto Cruise Terminal will have a record-breaking year,” the port wrote.

