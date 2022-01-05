Holland America Line Adds Crew Appreciation to Its Upgrade Promotion

Holland America Line has announced that it is adding crew appreciation to its upgrade event. Crew appreciation, or stateroom gratuities, is applicable to 2022 Alaska bookings as part of “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” for guests who book by Jan. 10, 2022.

According to a press release, with “The Ultimate Upgrade Event,” guests booking select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruises by Feb. 28, 2022, receive:

• A free stateroom upgrade: An ocean-view stateroom can be booked for the price of an interior and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view.

• $75 fares for kids on Alaska cruises for guests ages 17 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom.

• 50 percent reduced deposits.

• Up to $200 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the cruise or cruisetour, when booked by Jan. 20, 2022.

• Shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi as part of the “Have It All” premium package.

Holland America Line said that it is celebrating 75 years of Alaska exploration in 2022, which is “longer than any other cruise line.”

From April through October 2022, guests can embark on Holland America Line’s cruises to Alaska aboard the Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.

For guests who want to travel farther into Alaska, 16 different cruisetours combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park.