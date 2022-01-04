Tarragona

Crystal Symphony Docks at Jamaica’s Port Royal

Crystal Symphony in Jamaica

The Crystal Symphony has docked at the Historic Naval Dockyard in Port Royal, Jamaica. This was reported by the Port Authority of Jamaica, the government-run agency that oversees the port.

According to the agency, 940 passengers have arrived onboard the Symphony on Jan. 3, 2022. They were able to take part in controlled cruise activities in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston.

The vessel is now on its way to Clarence Town in the Bahamas.

Crystal Symphony in Jamaica

The 1995-built Crystal Symphony is operating on a 10-day roundtrip Caribbean itinerary from/to Miami, Florida. Aside from Kingston, ports of call include Bimini Islands, San Salvador Island, Ocho Rios, Long Island and Exuma Islands.

