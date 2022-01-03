Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Mein Schiff 1 Makes Inaugural Call to Bridgetown on New Year’s Day

MS1 in Barbados 1

The Mein Schiff 1 has called in the Port of Bridgetown in Barbados for the first time on Jan. 1, 2022. According to Barbados Port Inc. – the government-owned agency that runs the port – TUI Cruises’ 2,900-passenger ship sailed in with 815 crew and 1,661 guests onboard.

The Mein Schiff 1’s Captain Jan Fortun, crew and guests were greeted by the agency’s Divisional Manager for Operations Ian Stewart, Manager for Business Development and Corporate Communications Jane Brome and Administrative Support Officer Randy Moore.

MS1 in Barbados 2

Commemorative plaques were exchanged during a brief dockside reception to mark the inaugural visit, according to Barbados Port Inc.

MS1 in Barbados 3

The Mein Schiff 1 is currently on a 38-day Caribbean roundtrip itinerary from/to Bremerhaven, Germany. The sailing features visits to destinations such as Madeira, Antigua, Dominicana, Curacao, British Virgin Islands, Azores and more.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Tersan

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Scanship

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News China Market Report