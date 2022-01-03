Mein Schiff 1 Makes Inaugural Call to Bridgetown on New Year’s Day

The Mein Schiff 1 has called in the Port of Bridgetown in Barbados for the first time on Jan. 1, 2022. According to Barbados Port Inc. – the government-owned agency that runs the port – TUI Cruises’ 2,900-passenger ship sailed in with 815 crew and 1,661 guests onboard.

The Mein Schiff 1’s Captain Jan Fortun, crew and guests were greeted by the agency’s Divisional Manager for Operations Ian Stewart, Manager for Business Development and Corporate Communications Jane Brome and Administrative Support Officer Randy Moore.

Commemorative plaques were exchanged during a brief dockside reception to mark the inaugural visit, according to Barbados Port Inc.

The Mein Schiff 1 is currently on a 38-day Caribbean roundtrip itinerary from/to Bremerhaven, Germany. The sailing features visits to destinations such as Madeira, Antigua, Dominicana, Curacao, British Virgin Islands, Azores and more.