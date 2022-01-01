Cruise Ships Bring in New Years 2022 in Funchal

A fleet of cruise ships welcomed in 2022 in Funchal, with guests and crew getting a front row seat to the town's trademark fireworks display in what has become a cruise industry tradition.

Ships gathered at berth and anchor, with passengers and crew lining the decks and balcony railings to bring in the new year.

Ships from Sea Cloud, Marella, Fred. Olsen, AIDA, Nicko, Phoenix Reisen and TUI made it a European-operator themed cruise party in Portugal.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/26494-fleet-of-cruise-ships-mark-new-years-in-funchal.html#sigProIdd03074116f View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira