Valencia Offers Investment Plan Through 2025

The Port Authority of Valencia has announced an investment plan through 2025 totaling 1,098 million euros, including 27.4 million euros for a new passenger terminal.

More than 60 million euros will go toward alternative energy projects such as an electrical substation, solar panels and wind power.

Other efforts are focused on the port’s cargo operations, including railway access and dredging, as well as reinforcing the city-port relationship vis-à-vis its neighbors and visiting tourists.

The long-term goal is a more sustainable and decarbonized port that will be a benchmark for alternative energy, while also generating so-called disruptive projects, and attracting talent, according to a prepared statement.