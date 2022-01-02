Tarragona

Valencia Offers Investment Plan Through 2025

Port of Valencia

The Port Authority of Valencia has announced an investment plan through 2025 totaling 1,098 million euros, including 27.4 million euros for a new passenger terminal.

More than 60 million euros will go toward alternative energy projects such as an electrical substation, solar panels and wind power.

Other efforts are focused on the port’s cargo operations, including railway access and dredging, as well as reinforcing the city-port relationship vis-à-vis its neighbors and visiting tourists.

The long-term goal is a more sustainable and decarbonized port that will be a benchmark for alternative energy, while also generating so-called disruptive projects, and attracting talent, according to a prepared statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Satellite 2022

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report