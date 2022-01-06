Tarragona

2022 Cruise Drydocking and Refurb Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Now available is the 2022 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News for immediate download, featuring a projected refit calendar extending through 2024 and over 100 pages of analysis and data into the huge drydocking and refit market, valued at over $3 billion on annual basis.

The all new 100-plus page PDF includes key insights and interviews with cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, outlining cruise ship repair, refurbishment and upgrading, as well as everything that goes into the planning before a vessel enters a drydock.

Included in this report:

  • A comprehensive 113 page overview of the entire cruise ship repair, drydock and refurbishment market, which is valued at over $3 billion annually. 
  • 2022-2023-2024 Drydocking Schedule organized by ship, dates and region, along with historical drydocking time sheets.
  • Interviews with key drydocking executives from cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards.
  • 100+ pages of exclusive data, analysis and insight. 
  • Information on how cruise ship drydocks work – timetables, supplier sourcing and more!
  • Case study examples of recent or currently planned drydockings.
  • Data and information you need to plan your refit bids, learn about the market, and forecast for the future.
  • Excel data addendum (optional) of the drydock calendar 2012-2024.
  • Instant download ability – no waiting – this report is 100 percent digital

Click here to order and download instantly.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
RexNavi

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Saudi

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Hexagon

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today