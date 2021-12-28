10 Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Now in Service

Following its resumption of service in July, Norwegian Cruise Line has grown to ten cruise ships sailing with guests around the world. The brand’s bold restart plans call for an additional three vessels added into the active lineup soon.
60% of the Fleet Sailing Again With Guests
Norwegian reached a major milestone in December, marking the return of 60 percent of its 17-ship fleet to active cruise operations. With two additional vessels resuming service throughout December, the company returned to even more homeports and destinations.
Here are the ten ships currently in service:
Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: New York (United States)
Length: 7 to 10 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean
Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: In service since September 13, 2021
Region: Caribbean Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 5 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: In service since September 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean
Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: In service since October 24, 2021
Region: West Coast and Panama Canal
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Central America and Panama Canal
Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: In service since November 13, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 5 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean
Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: In service since November 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean with visits to Roatán, Harvest Caye, Cozumel and more
Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: In service since November 21, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas with visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Amber Cove, St. Thomas and more
Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: In service since December 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 5 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas
Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 3 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Panama Canal, Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Three Additional Ships by February
While the entire fleet will have resumed commercial operations by the end of the first quarter of 2022, three ships are restarting service in January and February.
The Norwegian Star is set to mark Norwegian’s return to South America when it becomes the first ship to reenter service in the new year, followed closely by the Pride of America, which is bringing the company back to Hawaii.
Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the entire fleet:
Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: January 16, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Montevideo, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Antarctica and Punta del Este
Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: January 22, 2022
Region: Hawaii
Homeport: Honolulu (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai
Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: February 13, 2022
Region: Middle East and Mediterranean
Homeport: Dubai (UAE) to Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 18 nights
First itinerary: Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Salalah, Aqaba, Safaga, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Rhodes
Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: February 14, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay
Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: March 20, 2022
Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal
Homeport: Panama City to Colón (Panama)
Length: 9 nights
First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena
Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: March 30, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Tokyo (Japan)
Length: 9 nights
First itinerary: Beppu, Busan, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Osaka and Shimizu
Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: March 27, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Sydney (Australia) to Bali (Indonesia)
Length: 13 nights
First itinerary: Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Cooktown, Darwin, Komodo Island and Celukan Bawang
Norwegian Prima
Capacity at 100%: 3,215
Date: August 17, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Amsterdam (Iceland) to Reykjavik (Iceland)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Zeebrugge, Bergen, Geiranger, Akureyri and Isafjordur