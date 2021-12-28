10 Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Now in Service

Following its resumption of service in July, Norwegian Cruise Line has grown to ten cruise ships sailing with guests around the world. The brand’s bold restart plans call for an additional three vessels added into the active lineup soon.

60% of the Fleet Sailing Again With Guests

Norwegian reached a major milestone in December, marking the return of 60 percent of its 17-ship fleet to active cruise operations. With two additional vessels resuming service throughout December, the company returned to even more homeports and destinations.

Here are the ten ships currently in service:

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New York (United States)

Length: 7 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since September 13, 2021

Region: Caribbean Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since September 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since October 24, 2021

Region: West Coast and Panama Canal

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Central America and Panama Canal

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 13, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 5 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean with visits to Roatán, Harvest Caye, Cozumel and more

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas with visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Amber Cove, St. Thomas and more

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: In service since December 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 5 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 3 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Panama Canal, Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Three Additional Ships by February

While the entire fleet will have resumed commercial operations by the end of the first quarter of 2022, three ships are restarting service in January and February.

The Norwegian Star is set to mark Norwegian’s return to South America when it becomes the first ship to reenter service in the new year, followed closely by the Pride of America, which is bringing the company back to Hawaii.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the entire fleet:

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: January 16, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Montevideo, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Antarctica and Punta del Este

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 22, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: February 13, 2022

Region: Middle East and Mediterranean

Homeport: Dubai (UAE) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 18 nights

First itinerary: Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Salalah, Aqaba, Safaga, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Rhodes

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: February 14, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: March 20, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Panama City to Colón (Panama)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: March 30, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Tokyo (Japan)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Beppu, Busan, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Osaka and Shimizu

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: March 27, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Sydney (Australia) to Bali (Indonesia)

Length: 13 nights

First itinerary: Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Cooktown, Darwin, Komodo Island and Celukan Bawang

Norwegian Prima

Capacity at 100%: 3,215

Date: August 17, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Iceland) to Reykjavik (Iceland)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Zeebrugge, Bergen, Geiranger, Akureyri and Isafjordur