Malaysian Minister of Transport Celebrates Launch of Star Cruises’ Deployment

Star Cruises, together with Penang Port Commission and Penang Port Sdn Bhd, have held a special ceremony onboard the Star Pisces to commemorate the ship’s homeport deployment from Penang. According to a press release, the Dec. 23 ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Transport Malaysia, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong.

With Star Cruises being the first international cruise line to restart cruises in Malaysia post-pandemic, the cruise line said its local presence will “further boost the domestic tourism industry, providing exciting and unique vacation options beyond land-based staycations.”

As part of its Super Seacation cruise holiday, the Star Pisces has launched its one-night Straits of Malacca, complemented by its two-night Langkawi Escape cruise.

At the ceremony, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong was briefed on the safety and preventive measures implemented at the terminal and on the ship. As all embarking individuals are required to be fully vaccinated, he also personally experienced the embarkation process and health screenings at the terminal.

Captain Henrik Örtenblad provided a briefing of the enhanced and stringent safety and preventive measures on the Star Pisces, including the heightened cleaning and disinfection protocols; the 100% Fresh air filtered ventilation system with no recirculation of air between staterooms; the various medical-related facilities, such as the onboard PCR machine for COVID-19, the medical ward and the designated negative pressure isolation cabins.

“On behalf of Genting Cruise Lines and Star Cruises, we are honored to have the Minister of Transport Malaysia, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong graced today’s occasion. We thank you and the ministries for the support and guidance, together with Penang Port Commission and Penang Port Sdn Bhd as well,” Genting Cruise Lines’ Vice President of Sales, Cynthia Lee, said on Dec. 23.

“With the Star Pisces now in operation, demand has been very encouraging. We are optimistic about the continued growth of the cruise industry in Malaysia, which will also revitalize the overall network of tourism-related sectors, such as provisioning, bunkering, cruise terminal operations, employment, travel agents and tour guides, as well as for the local businesses at the homeport and destinations. Gradually, we hope to expand our safe cruises to more local and international destinations, as well as bring tourists to Malaysia from our sister ships in the region,” she added.

Star Cruises has implemented enhanced and strict safety and preventive measures in accordance with Malaysia’s guidelines and international standards, receiving the certification in infection prevention for the marine industry from DNV.

Additional onboard safety measures include the Star Pisces operating at a reduced passenger capacity of 50 percent, inclusive at the various onboard venues with social distancing measures, mandatory facemasks wearing for guests and crew, no self-service at dining venues, high frequency of cleaning and disinfection, automated hand-washing machines and hand sanitizers being available onboard. A well-equipped medical center with qualified nurses and doctors, including an infection control officer, is also in operation.

Star Cruises reminded that travelers can also opt for a "quick Super Seacation getaway" with the one-night Straits of Malacca round-trip cruise from Penang, which departs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting from 199 Malaysian ringgits per guest based on twin-sharing. On it, guests can catch the daily entertainment and live performances at the Galaxy of the Stars and access various recreational facilities, including a pool and Jacuzzi, jogging track, karaoke, hair and beauty services, massage, foot reflexology and the gymnasium. Guests can also shop at the onboard duty-free shops.

The two-night Langkawi Escape round-trip cruises from Penang depart every Sunday and Tuesday, starting from 399 Malaysian ringgits per guest based on twin-sharing. Prior to arriving at Langkawi, guests can enjoy dining at the cruise line’s inclusive restaurants or specialty restaurants with up to eight restaurants, bars and lounges that serve authentic Asian and international cuisines.

Upon arriving at Langkawi, guests will have up to 10 hours on the island. For guests’ convenience, Star Cruises is providing a series of tour options to discover "the best of Langkawi." These include tours to sites such as Eagle Square, Langkawi Tower, duty-free shopping at Kuah town and The Zon Shopping Paradise Langkawi, Oriental Village with attractions such as the Panorama Cable Car, Sky Bridge, Sky Dome, Sky Rex and more. To catch some of Langkawi’s beautiful nature, guests can pick the Mangrove tour or visit Cenang beach, among many other places that Langkawi has to offer.