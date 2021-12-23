Tarragona

Royal Caribbean to Stop New Cruise Bookings Through Early January

Harmony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International will stop taking new bookings for cruises through early January, noting its fleet has hit a pre-set capacity limit.

“At Royal Caribbean International, we have robust, multilayered protocols that safeguard the well-being of our guests, our crew members and the communities we visit – to make it the safest vacation possible," said Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President, Sales, Trade Support and Service at Royal Caribbean International.

"These measures include vaccination requirements for our guests and crew, a facemask policy, pre-cruise testing for all guests, and weekly testing for every crew member, as well as physical distancing and limited capacity," she said, in a prepared statement.

"Sailings departing through early January 2022 are no longer open to new reservations because they’ve met the limited capacity we’ve set. Changes to existing bookings, such as upgrades or stateroom adjustments are still being accommodated, although subject to availability.” 

