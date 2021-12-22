Tarragona

Norwegian Cruise Line to Continue Terminal COVID Testing

Norwegian Escape and Dawn

Norwegian Cruise Line will continue testing its passengers at the terminal, prior to boarding a ship, through Jan. 31, 2021. This was outlined on the cruise line’s website.

“All guests will be required to take a COVID-19 antigen test, administered and paid for by the cruise line, prior to boarding and receive a negative result. Any positive antigen test will be confirmed with a PCR test. Guests are also responsible for complying with all local health and safety requirements which may include additional testing,” the cruise line wrote.

Norwegian added that while guests will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the terminal pre-embarkation, the cruise line “zhighly recommends” that guests self-test at home prior to departure, too.

At the moment, the website states that the terminal testing rule will go out of force on Feb. 1, 2021.

“At time of check-in, all guests will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result administered by a verified third party or via medically supervised home test … within two days prior to boarding for cruises originating in a U.S. port and three days prior for voyages departing from a non-U.S. port,” the website reads for cruises beginning on Feb. 1.

However, the website previously stated that the rule would drop on Jan. 17, which is no longer the case.

