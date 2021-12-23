Holland America’s Zuiderdam Welcomes Guests Back in San Diego

The Zuiderdam is reentering service for Holland America Line today in San Diego.

As the sixth vessel to resume commercial service for the brand, it is offering cruises to a variety of destinations, including the West Coast, the South Pacific and the Panama Canal.

For its first cruise after a 21-month hiatus, the 2002-built vessel is sailing on the West Coast.

The ten-night itinerary includes visits to unusual destinations in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez, in addition to popular ports in the Mexican Riviera.

Departing from San Diego, the Zuiderdam is visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Topolobampo, Guaymas, Loreto and La Paz.

After the initial sailing, the vessel is offering a series of one-way Panama Canal cruises before a special one-time voyage to the Hawaii and South Pacific.

Scheduled in February, the 35-night cruise includes visits to three Hawaiian ports, and also to several destinations in French Polynesia.

The Zuiderdam was built in Italy and originally entered service in 2002 as the third ship to carry this name for the brand. It was also the biggest ship ever built for Holland America at the time, at 82,000 tons and with capacity for nearly 2,000 guests.

It introduced new features to the fleet such as the "exterior elevators" on both sides of the vessel, which provides guests with panoramic sea views.

After first welcoming guests back in July, Holland America now has six ships back in revenue service.

In addition to the Zuiderdam, the Koningsdam is also offering West Coast cruises from San Diego, while the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Eurodam, the new Rotterdam and the Nieuw Statendam are cruising in the Caribbean.