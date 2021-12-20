Cruise Saudi Names Norbert Stiekema as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Cruise Saudi has appointed Norbert Stiekema as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

In a statement Cruise Saudi said Stiekema is an industry expert with over three decades of global experience in commercial and change management across various sectors including hospitality, leisure, entertainment and travel.

Prior to joining Cruise Saudi, Stiekema served as Chief Commercial Officer at Public Investment Fund-owned giga project, Qiddiya Investment Company which is developing sports, arts entertainment and leisure in Riyadh. He also held several key roles in the cruise, travel and tourism industry during his career trajectory including Chief Strategy & Digital Officer as well as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Costa Cruise (part of Carnival Corporation) in Italy; Senior Vice President, Sales & Distribution at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, EMEA; and served 14 years at national Dutch airline, KLM.

Fawaz Farooqui, Managing Director of Cruise Saudi commented: “Our diverse team of industry experts are working diligently to develop a sustainable and integrated local cruise industry to position Saudi as a premier cruising destination on the world stage. Norbert brings a wealth of experience to the company and we are pleased to welcome him onboard to help achieve our goals.”

Stiekema on joining Cruise Saudi said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Cruise Saudi, the company that is responsible for bringing cruising to Saudi. The success achieved in establishing this brand-new sector in such a short span of time showcases the massive potential this industry holds and how dedicated the team is. Cruising offers a multi-dimensional experience to voyagers combining entertainment, hospitality, tourism, leisure and culture – and I look forward to working with the team to elevate this experience.”