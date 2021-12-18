Princess Fleet Update: Latest Restart Dates and Plans

As part of its phased restart plan, Princess Cruises has eight ships back in service in North America. The premium brand first resumed commercial operations in July, offering Alaska cruises with the Majestic Princess.

Eight Ships Back in Action in the Caribbean and West Coast

Princess is back at two of its core markets – the Caribbean and the West Coast – with a total of eight ships sailing from three homeports.

Here are the details:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 4 to 10 nights

Itinerary: California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 5 and 10 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and California

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and California Coast

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

More Ships Returning in Early 2022

Most of the fleet is set to return to operations by the first half of 2022, with several vessels resuming service in March and April – marking Princess’ return to Canada, Asia and more.

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660

Date: March 27, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: April 8, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Catalina Island, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, San Juan del Sur, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: April 28, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)

Length: 6 nights

First itinerary: Nagasaki, Busan and Kagoshima

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: August 28, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Hong Kong to Fremantle (Australia)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Nha Trang, Phu My, Singapore and Lombok

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: September 5, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 35 nights

First itinerary: Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific