Princess Fleet Update: Latest Restart Dates and Plans

As part of its phased restart plan, Princess Cruises has eight ships back in service in North America. The premium brand first resumed commercial operations in July, offering Alaska cruises with the Majestic Princess.
Eight Ships Back in Action in the Caribbean and West Coast
Princess is back at two of its core markets – the Caribbean and the West Coast – with a total of eight ships sailing from three homeports.
Here are the details:
Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 4 to 10 nights
Itinerary: California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez
Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since August 30, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: In service since September 25, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 5 and 10 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and California
Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since October 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean and Panama Canal
Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: In service since October 31, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and California Coast
Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since November 10, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 28, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
More Ships Returning in Early 2022
Most of the fleet is set to return to operations by the first half of 2022, with several vessels resuming service in March and April – marking Princess’ return to Canada, Asia and more.
Here are the planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:
Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660
Date: March 27, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: April 8, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: Catalina Island, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco
Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, San Juan del Sur, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta
Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: April 28, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)
Length: 6 nights
First itinerary: Nagasaki, Busan and Kagoshima
Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria
Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: August 28, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Hong Kong to Fremantle (Australia)
Length: 12 nights
First itinerary: Nha Trang, Phu My, Singapore and Lombok
Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: September 5, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 35 nights
First itinerary: Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific