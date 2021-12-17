Dream Cruises Announces Year-Long CSR Collaboration With Singapore Red Cross

Dream Cruises has announced its collaboration with Singapore Red Cross to launch Dream Cruises & Singapore Red Cross Dream Mission – a year-long partnership between Dec. 17, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022.

According to a press release, under this collaboration and as part of Dream Cruises’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and commitment, the cruise line will support Singapore Red Cross in community engagement, fundraising and advocacy through a series of jointly organized initiatives in Singapore.

To commemorate the inaugural launch and the start of an ongoing partnership with Singapore Red Cross, Dream Cruises organized and hosted a special port-stay event onboard the World Dream on Dec. 17, 2021. The event celebrated Christmas together with the elderly and volunteers under Singapore Red Cross’ ElderAid – “a befriending and wellness program that reduces vulnerability and enhances resilience, to achieve community aging-in-place,” according to the cruise line.

In conjunction with this special event, a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was also held on the World Dream, which was attended by Dream Cruises’ President Michael Goh and the Secretary-General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, Benjamin William.

“Dream Cruises had recently celebrated two milestones in November, which include Dream Cruises’ fifth Anniversary as a brand and the World Dream’s one-year cruise resumption anniversary in Singapore. As 2022 brings a new year and hope, Dream Cruises is honored to be part of this new milestone and to start on this year-long meaningful journey together with Singapore Red Cross. As such, we look forward to working hand-in-hand with Singapore Red Cross to launch various CSR initiatives to aid and enrich the lives of the local communities in Singapore, which has been our homeport for close to 28 years,” Goh said.

“Also, as part of our first program together, we are happy to host a special Christmas event on the World Dream today for our elderly guests and volunteers under SRC’s ElderAid program and to celebrate this joyous festive season together,” he added.

Singapore Red Cross’ William said that the organization was “pleased to embark on this exciting partnership” with Dream Cruises.

“(We) are very thankful to have been able to leverage on this opportunity to host the very first Dream Cruises and Singapore Red Cross event for beneficiaries under our ElderAid program. We look forward to working with the Dream Cruises team on subsequent CSR initiatives in the areas of community engagement, fundraising, and advocacy,” he noted.

According to the press release, the Dec. 17 special port-stay Christmas event on the World Dream was attended by approximately 50 guests. During the port-stay event, the World Dream crew members had put together a special Christmas event exclusively for the elderly guests and Singapore Red Cross volunteers, including the chance to catch the Jolly Holly Stage performance at the Zodiac theater, as well as enjoy a Christmas lunch, which included roasted turkey, warm Christmas pudding with vanilla ice cream, Scandinavian dry-cured marinated salmon with herbs and more.

Dream Cruises also held a special Christmas lucky draw for the elderly guests with a chance to win a two-night cruise in a Balcony Stateroom on the World Dream.

“We hope both the elderly guests and Singapore Red Cross volunteers had an enjoyable time aboard the World Dream recently. Today’s special Christmas event is just the first of many CSR initiatives to come with Singapore Red Cross and we look forward to introducing more enrichment and fundraising activities in the near future together,” said Goh.