Crystal Shuffles Early 2022 for Endeavor, Adds New Itineraries

Crystal announced today it has added a series of 10- to 15-night voyages visiting ports in Antarctica, South America, and Europe to Crystal Endeavor’s schedule for spring 2022.

Currently open for sale, the new voyages will take place from March 1 to April 29, 2022, visiting 31 ports in nine countries across three continents with extended stays and several overnight calls, including Málaga and Seville in Spain, as well as Monaco, Monte Carlo, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Puerto Del Rosario in the Canary Islands.

The new voyages replace four cruises to West Africa that have been canceled given ongoing uncertainty of the Omicron variant and its potential impact within the region, the company said.

Following these newly added voyages, the Crystal Endeavor will operate its previously announced schedule of voyages to Europe, Iceland and Greenland, including summer Arctic voyages, beginning April 29, 2022, before heading back for another season in Antarctica in November 2022.

“We are very pleased that our talented itinerary planning team was able to create these immersive new sailings aboard the new Crystal Endeavor which has garnered worldwide acclaim for her unique onboard experience that combines bold adventure with the finest in luxury travel,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal president. “We wish to thank our valued guests and travel partners for their patience and understanding. We made these changes in an abundance of caution as the health, safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew are always our top priority,” he added.

The new 10- to 15-night voyages include: