Carnival Cruise Line Introduces New Funderstruck Marketing Campaign

Carnival Cruise Line will launch a new marketing campaign, “Funderstruck,” that invites people to choose fun again by booking and taking a vacation, according to a press statement.

Built upon Carnival’s brand platform Choose Fun, the company introduces an entirely new word – Funderstruck – to "describe the unmistakable feeling uniquely experienced when choosing fun on Carnival."

Funderstruck will celebrate what travelers want right now and something that Carnival is precision engineered to deliver – unapologetic fun together with those you enjoy spending time with the most, the company said.

Carnival will introduce Funderstruck first through CRM and owned social followed by a series of back-to-back campaign activations during two pivotal Holiday cultural moments.

The first Funderstruck spots will air on ESPN and ABC during the NBA on Christmas Day games, in addition to game and pre-game sponsorships.

Funderstruck will then be featured with Carnival sponsoring the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration, through a collaboration with ABC and the New York Times Square Alliance.

In addition to the Christmas and NYE integrations, the Funderstruck message will be used across all Carnival owned channels, OOH placements in key port and feeder markets, :15 and :30 National TV commercials, and digitally led efforts highlighted by streaming video, streaming audio, podcasts, unique high impact display and video efforts, and social presence across TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

In several spots, guests enjoy the many Funderstruck experiences that Carnival has to offer, from riding BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, to simply enjoying a delicious chocolate ice cream, most notably with other passengers who share an unabashed sense of euphoria and delight in being together again.

“Funderstruck is the unmistakable feeling when you choose fun on Carnival, and the kind of joyful experience essential to people’s health and happiness,” said Pete Callaro, senior vice president of brand and product marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival cruises are the perfect vacation to enjoy with those you’ve missed having fun with over the past year.”

The campaign, created by Anomaly, is an extension of the brand’s Choose Fun campaign that launched in 2018. All paid media and integration elements were created by Initiative and supported by the public relations consultancy LDWW.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.