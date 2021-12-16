Azamara Taps V.Ships’ Oceanic Catering

V.Ships Leisure’s sister brand, Oceanic, has been tapped to manage Azamara’s Hotel procurement and logistics requirements, according to a press release.

The news follows the recent de-coupling of the Azamara fleet for ship and crew management from Royal Caribbean Group. With this expansion of the partnership, Oceanic will support Azamara throughout the transition process to ensure that the newly independent cruise line maintains and further enhances its culinary experience onboard.

“We’re delighted to have such a supportive and collaborative strategic partner in the form of V.Ships Leisure, and now its sister brand Oceanic, to support Azamara as we voyage into a world of new opportunities as an independent cruise line. Oceanic was the natural choice for Azamara with its cruise dedicated team, focus on quality and close integration with the team at V.Ships Leisure. Furthermore, Oceanic’s global network will further support Azamara’s destination immersion experiences with locally procured delicacies from the ports we visit for our guests to enjoy. These initiatives, amongst others, will further our shared ambitions for ESG and make a positive impact through everything we do,” Azamara’s Chief Administrative Officer Doug Parks said.

V.Ships Leisure is “delighted” that Azamara continues to place its trust in the company, according to CEO Per Bjornsen.

"The extension of this partnership is the embodiment of our vision to be the partner of choice for cruise line start-ups and transformations,” he said. "“(T)ogether, we take Azamara to new heights."

The Director of Oceanic’s Cruise division, Stefan Kern, added, that with this procurement and logistics partnership, Oceanic looks forward to “supporting the Azamara Hotel Operations to team deliver for their guests.”

“Oceanic is the culinary market leader for all types of ships, with this scale our dedicated cruise team is able to provide tailored services to our cruise line clients while leveraging our global procurement network to consistently deliver on quality,” he explained.