Tarragona

New Ship Arvia to Offer P&O Cruises’ First Escape Room Experience

ARVIA II Mission20Control

P&O Cruises has announced its first multi-sensory escape room that will be exclusive to the new ship Arvia. According to a press release, the new experience is set underwater onboard a fictional submarine Arvia II, with a “series of challenging, mind-stimulating live-action puzzles.”

The “expedition” is led by fictional Dr. Ryan and has multiple storylines, suitable for all ages, with a “film-like plot of twists and turns including motion simulation.”

“Holidays are all about new experiences and the immersive escape room will create unforgettable action-packed moments with family and friends,” said the P&O Cruises President, Paul Ludlow.

“Mission Control will expand our onboard entertainment offering even further, giving guests an opportunity to create unique bonding experiences they will talk about for years to come,” he added.

