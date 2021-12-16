Pre-Sale Reservations Open for Silver Nova, Silversea’s New Sustainable Ship

Silversea Cruises has announced the opening of pre-sale reservations for its Silver Nova, the first vessel in Silversea’s Nova class of ships. According to a press release, the limited-time offer for travel advisors and the Venetian Society (Silversea’s loyalty program) is available until Jan. 6, 2022.

The Silver Nova, with a planned summer 2023 launch, will be the first low-emissions luxury cruise ship with advanced hybrid technology featuring fuel cells, according to Silversea.

Its inaugural season will commence on July 15, 2023, and include “highly curated and immersive sailings” ranging from seven to 23 days. The ship’s 10-day maiden voyage from Southampton to Lisbon will include calls in Saint Malo, three days in Bordeaux to explore the region’s historical sights, 18th-century cultural heritage, castles, vineyards, and French-style gardens, followed by Bilbao, before ending in Lisbon.

During its inaugural season, the Silver Nova is scheduled to offer a total of 21 journeys in the Mediterranean and a grand voyage to South America to kick off 2024, as well as a transoceanic crossing to unlock over 100 destinations and 50 countries.

Silver Nova’s innovative asymmetrical design allows for “unprecedented passenger connectivity to the destinations it visits,” Silversea said, with “luxurious” interiors and many outdoor venues. Silversea said that passenger comfort is assured with “the largest offering of suite types in Silversea’s history” and a collection of aft suites affording 270-degree ocean and land views.

Other Silver Nova amenities will include Otium, Silversea’s wellness program introduced in 2021 on the Silver Dawn, and S.A.L.T., an immersive culinary concept that was first introduced on the Silver Moon, bringing "destination authenticity" to the ship’s cuisine through locally sourced products, market trips and visiting chef demonstrations.

According to Silversea’s executives, the Silver Nova will take both concepts to “the next level.”

“We are thrilled to offer our guests a new way to travel with this evolution of luxury and sustainability,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “The Silver Nova represents more than a new luxury ship; its launch advances responsible cruising and new leadership and innovation in the cruise industry.”

“To say that the Silver Nova is spectacular is an understatement. The ship surpasses traditional standards of luxury cruising and propels our fleet towards the future,” added Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer. “Her revolutionary design will elevate all levels of onboard indulgence and comfort, with personalized experiences focused on deep destination authenticity.”