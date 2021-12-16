Princess Cruises Brings Back ‘Best Sale Ever’ Offer With 5 Perks

Princess Cruises has announced the return of the “Best. Sale. Ever.” offer for booking 2022-2023 voyages.

According to a press release, the sale runs from Dec. 15, 2021, through March 2, 2022, and includes five Princess perks – drinks, WiFi, crew appreciation, stateroom location upgrade and specialty dining – for cruises to destinations all over the world.

“Available on all cruise and cruisetour bookings, the Best. Sale. Ever offers guests a huge value and savings to celebrate incredible travel experiences to sought-after destinations like the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more,” Princess Cruises wrote.

The five Princess perks offered in the Best. Sale. Ever., a value of at least $695 on a seven-day cruise include:

Drinks : The Premier Beverage Package is applied to guests who are 21 years or older and includes cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees and more. Guests who are under 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package, which includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

: The Premier Beverage Package is applied to guests who are 21 years or older and includes cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees and more. Guests who are under 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package, which includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. Unlimited WiFi : MedallionNet WiFi offers “land-like connectivity” for guests to make video calls from anywhere on the ship, share their vacation experiences in real time with friends and family on social media platforms, and stream sports, movies, music and videos. Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices).

: MedallionNet WiFi offers “land-like connectivity” for guests to make video calls from anywhere on the ship, share their vacation experiences in real time with friends and family on social media platforms, and stream sports, movies, music and videos. Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices). Crew Appreciation : Princess will cover crew appreciation on guests' behalf.

: Princess will cover crew appreciation on guests' behalf. Stateroom Location Upgrade : Guests can choose their preferred location within their stateroom category. Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, upgrades are subject to capacity and availability and apply in like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, oceanview to oceanview, balcony to balcony and mini-suite to mini-suite). Not offered in the suite category. Cruises 66 days or longer are not eligible for this offer.

: Guests can choose their preferred location within their stateroom category. Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, upgrades are subject to capacity and availability and apply in like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, oceanview to oceanview, balcony to balcony and mini-suite to mini-suite). Not offered in the suite category. Cruises 66 days or longer are not eligible for this offer. Specialty Dining: Valid for all guests in the stateroom, vouchers will be delivered upon embarkation and are not redeemable for cash. Guests must dine at the same time in the same reserved seating.

The Best. Sale. Ever. cruise sale started on Dec. 15, 2021, and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 2, 2022. It is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia.