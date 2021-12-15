Crystal Extends Flexible Payment and Booking Policies

Crystal Cruises today announced that it has extended its current flexible payment and booking policies through December 2022 across its fleet, according to a press release.

The company’s updated Crystal Confidence policies for 2022 relax the final payment deadline to 60 days prior to the first date of service, while guests who pay in full 90 days prior to the first date of service will continue to save an additional 2.5 percent off their cruise fare.

Guests sailing in 2022 may also cancel their booking without penalty up to 60 days prior to their first date of service, the company said.

Crystal is also extending reduced deposits of 15 percent and waiving administrative fees for all new 2022, 2023 and 2024 bookings.