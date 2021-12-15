American Cruise Lines Celebrates ‘Record-Breaking’ Year

American Cruise Lines has announced that its annual Holiday Cruise Campaign was a success with enough money raised to provide over 20,000 meals for “neighbors in need throughout the state.”

According to a press release, each year, American donates a portion of its holiday ticket sales to the Connecticut Food Bank. Since its inception, American’s annual campaign has raised enough funds to supply over 150,000 meals to individuals and families that struggle with food insecurity.

2021 was a “record-breaking year” in other ways too, American said. On March 13, 2021, it was the first cruise line to return to service in the U.S. – leading the return of the domestic small ship cruise industry.

American also kept its Maryland shipyard open throughout 2020 and 2021, despite the worldwide shutdown, continuing to build new small ships in the U.S. The cruise line introduced two new modern riverboats in 2021 and will launch two more brand new riverboats in 2022.

Throughout 2021, American said that all its employees – from the shipyard and ship’s crews to the corporate staff – worked together to overcome the obstacles affecting travel across the country. Beginning in March, American was able to resume cruising close to home along the East Coast and the Mississippi River, eventually operating all 13 small ships in 30 states.

American Cruise Lines said that it is not slowing down for 2022. The cruise line will begin 2022’s domestic cruise season in March, debuting its redesigned paddlewheel fleet. American will also introduce its fifth modern riverboat, the American Symphony in August 2022, followed by sister ship and sixth modern riverboat, the American Serenade.