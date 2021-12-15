Holland America Line Announces Wave Season Offer

Holland America Line has announced “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” with a Wave Season promotion.

According to a press release, guests who book a select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruise will receive a free stateroom upgrade, $75 fares for kids on Alaska cruises and 50-percent reduced deposits – in addition to shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and WiFi with the “Have It All” premium package.

To qualify for this offer, bookings would need to be made between Dec. 14, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022. Cruisers who book by Jan. 20, 2022, will also receive up to $200 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the cruise. This credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

“By introducing our most enticing offer for the traditional ‘wave’ booking period, we want to encourage everyone to think about next year’s vacation plans now and book early,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Cruising already is an unbeatable value, and when you add in our limited-time Ultimate Upgrade Event, there is no better time than now for our guests to plan their next cruise vacations to destinations around the world.”

According to the press release, as part of the Free Stateroom Upgrades, guests can book an ocean-view stateroom for the price of an interior and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view. Upgrades are provided to the next highest category when booking select categories.

Additionally, in honor of Holland America Line’s upcoming 75th anniversary in Alaska, kids ages 17 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail on select Alaska cruises for just $75.

Based on the length of the cruise, guests will also receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. According to Holland America, thousands of tours all over the world are on offer: from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

As part of Have it All package, guests will also enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included, Holland America said. Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests will also be able to indulge in Holland America Line’s specialty dining for up to three nights.

Part of Have it All fares is the included WiFi Surf Package, which allows guests to visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With The Ultimate Upgrade Event, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

The Ultimate Upgrade Event fares start at $799 per person, double occupancy, for Caribbean cruises and $849 for Alaska departures, Holland America said. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Holland America explained that The Ultimate Upgrade Event is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive $75 fares for Alaska cruises. Upgrades are based on stateroom availability.