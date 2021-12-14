Tarragona

Princess Cruises Airs Enchanted Princess’ Naming Ceremony

Enchanted Naming Celebration

The Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production "Our World, Enchanted," that premiered on the cruise line's social media channels earlier on Dec. 13.

The show "Our World, Enchanted" – which is now available to watch on demand – was hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer.

According to a press release, the show introduces viewers to the features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship, shares some of the history of Princess Cruises and culminates in the official naming to welcome the Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet.

The ceremony honored three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess. The godmothers have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans – Captain Lynn Danaher, Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin.

Princess and Corporate Group

"Our World, Enchanted" also includes appearances by newly appointed Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz and Commodore Nick Nash, and provides a look into the interiors, accommodations, entertainment, dining and cocktails available on Enchanted Princess.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – the Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The ship's inaugural cruise season began Nov. 10, with various 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

