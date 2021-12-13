Saint Maarten Sees Increase in Cruise Traffic

Saint Maarten has reported an increase in cruise traffic in November, handling 75,572 cruise passengers in the month according to a press release. The port said it expecting more cruise traffic in December.

November was the busiest month for the ever since cruise calls resumed again on June 5..

Port St. Marteen Group (PSG) has originally projected that the port would receive around 100,000 cruise passengers between June and December. Because of the increased traffic, PSG now expects 200,000 cruise passengers.

“Cruise developments have been moving on an upward trend when looking at vessel arrival numbers and vessel occupancy at almost 65 percent,” said Alexander Gumbs, CEO, PSG, in a prepared statement

“Let us continue to maintain high service level standards and provide our guests with memorable destination experiences as we move into the holiday season and as we welcome more than 2000+ homeporting guests over the weekend,” Added Gumbs.

This past weekend saw four different ships in the port, with the Star Flyer, Wind Surf and Seabourn Odyssey on Saturday and the MSC Seaview in port on Sunday.