Albatros Expeditions Christens Ocean Victory in South Georgia

Albatros Expeditions has christened the Ocean Victory in South Georgia on its maiden voyage on Dec. 3, according to a press releas.e

The SunStone vessel was christened by Elise Grøndahl, Albatros Expeditions’ head of operations and product, in an environmentally friendly way, replacing the traditional bottle of champagne with a block of ice.

Grondahl said: "I'm proud to be part of the team starting up the season on this magnificent new vessel. Before its first sailing it was already awarded with a gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award in the category ‘Cruise - Overall-Eco-Friendly Green Cruise Ship’."

Company President Hans Lagerweij stated: “We choose for this event to happen in South Georgia, because of our great love for this unique place. We enthusiastically support The South Georgia Heritage Trust and are helping with the establishment of the sculpture 'Commensalis – the Spirit Tables of South Georgia' at the old Grytviken Whaling Station. It tells the powerful story of an eco-system in recovery."

Laura Sinclair Willis, Chief Executive of the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands added: “We are delighted that Albatros Expeditions chose South Georgia for such a momentous occasion.