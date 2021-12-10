Tarragona

New Zealand Confirms ‘Appropriate Decisions’ by Ruby Princess in 2020

Ruby Princess

The New Zealand Cruise Association said that it is “pleased” with the outcome of New Zealand Customs’ investigation into the way the Ruby Princess and its local port agents assessed the health situation onboard when the ship visited New Zealand in March 2020.

According to Stuff, the 20-month investigation looked into whether any offenses were committed prior to Ruby Princess’ arrival in New Zealand on March 11, 2020. A statement by the New Zealand Cruise Association read that the investigation confirmed “appropriate health declarations” by the ship and its local ports.

“It is clear from the outcome that the ship’s crew and others connected with the visit did the right thing in satisfying pre-arrival reporting requirements,” the association wrote.

The New Zealand Cruise Association said that NZ Customs in their message thanked the cruise industry for its “open engagement” with the investigation, which had made it “easier during a challenging time.”

According to the association, the findings will help to reassure the people of New Zealand that the cruise industry can be depended upon to act responsibly and in full compliance with local regulatory requirements.

