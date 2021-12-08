Azamara Partners With Fintech Company Brightwell to Enhance Crew Experience

FinTech company Brightwell has announced a partnership with Azamara that will bring the company’s mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services to more than 1,200 of the cruise line’s crew members.

In that way, Azamara joins more than 30 other cruise brands that also partner with Brightwell to “simplify payroll and give crew members greater control over their money.”

According to a press release, Azamara selected Brightwell for its “proven track record of successful, easy hands-on implementations, the ability to offer crew members the convenience of mobile and full-time fraud prevention and detection team.” Brightwell said that Azamara was also drawn to its “dedication to truly understanding crew member needs and reputation for using that knowledge to consistently drive product innovation.”

"Azamara shares our vision for empowering crew members by giving them multiple options for managing, spending and sharing their income so that they feel more connected to and in control of their money while away from home," said John Markendorf, senior vice president of operations at Brightwell. "We are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected brand that has defined destination immersion, and together, improve the lives of crew members across its fleet."

Brightwell called itself the most trusted remittance platform for global money transfer across the maritime industry and 190 countries worldwide. The company helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide.

"One of our top priorities, as we've transitioned into a new company, has been to leverage emerging technologies like fintech to find new opportunities to enable our guest and employee experience. Partnering with Brightwell to accelerate and protect our crew pay cards was identified as an opportunity. This is their income and their livelihood, and we've selected Brightwell as our vendor simply because Brightwell is the very best at what they do. They offer the best experience and functionality, and our crew love the simplicity and ease of use" said Doug Parks, chief administrative officer at Azamara.